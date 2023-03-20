S. Korea's First Civilian Test Launch Vehicle Conducts Successful Flight

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean space startup Innospace said on Tuesday that its suborbital test launch vehicle, the Hanbit-TLV, has made a successful flight.The company said that the single stage hybrid rocket, the country's first civilian-made space rocket, was launched from the Alcantara Space Center in northern Brazil at 2:52 p.m. Sunday, local time, or 2:52 a.m. Monday, Korea time.The engine of the eight-point-four-ton rocket combusted for 106 seconds and flew for four minutes and 33 seconds before falling into Brazilian waters.The company said that although the combustion was originally planned to last for 118 seconds, the engine worked properly and maintained a steady thrust during the flight.The company added that Brazil's inertial navigation system, called “SISNAV,” carried by the Hanbit-TLV, functioned properly and completed its mission.Innospace said that the successful test launch of the test launch vehicle means that the company has secured the technology to develop rockets independently, paving the way for the firm to advance into the global space launch service market.