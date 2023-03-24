Yoon Pledges to Make N. Korea Pay for Provocations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued a warning to Pyongyang, saying that he will make sure that the regime pays for its reckless provocation. During a memorial ceremony marking West Sea Defense Day, Yoon also promised to remember the fallen heroes who defended the nation's western sea border.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: memorial ceremony marking West Sea Defense Day]President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to make North Korea pay for its reckless provocations.The president delivered a speech on Friday marking West Sea Defense Day at the National Cemetery in the central city of Daejeon.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"North Korea is advancing its nuclear weapons by the day, and carrying out missile provocations with an unprecedented intensity. Our government and military will dramatically strengthen the South Korean three-axis system in the face of North Korea's nuclear and missile advancements and provocations, and further solidify security cooperation between South Korea and the United States, and between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan. I will make sure North Korea pays the price for its reckless provocations."The warning came as North Korea claims to have developed tactical nuclear weapons, including cruise missiles and underwater nuclear attack drones.West Sea Defense Day was established to honor service members who sacrificed their lives during the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong in 2002, as well as the torpedo sinking of the Cheonan warship and shelling of Yeonpyeong Island that both occurred in 2010.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"Your precious family members and comrades are heroes who defended our freedom in the face of North Korea's provocations. Together with our people, I will forever remember the great heroes who defended the freedom of the Republic of Korea in the name of the nation."Before his speech, Yoon tearfully read aloud the names of the 55 fallen service members who lost their lives while defending the western maritime border.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.