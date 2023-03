Photo : YONHAP News

The country's home developed space rocket, Nuri, will take off once again sometime between mid-May and late June.The science ministry said on Thursday that the launch will take place in the given timeframe if a request for the third launch is approved after a review at the 46th Space Development Promotion Working Committee meeting slated for Friday.The launch management committee for the rocket, officially called the Korean Space Launch Vehicle Two, is set to finalize an exact launch day in mid-April after taking into consideration the status of preparations and conditions for the launch.Nuri’s first launch was conducted on October 21, 2021 and the second on June 21 of last year.