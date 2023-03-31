Foreign Ministry Expects No Problems for Yoon's State Visit to US

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said on Thursday that there will be no mishaps in relation to President Yoon Suk Yeol's planned state visit to the United States, as the government has closely coordinated with Washington for a significant period of time regarding the visit.The ministry issued the position amid concerns about the recent replacement of the country's ambassador to the U.S. with less than one month until Yoon's state visit.A foreign ministry official made the remarks to reporters, saying that the South Korean Embassy in the U.S. is a rather large diplomatic mission and maintains cooperative relationships with the U.S. State Department, as well as the White House and other related organizations.The official stressed that since the foreign ministry is operated by the system, not by people, major events will proceed smoothly.First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, who was nominated as the new ambassador to the U.S., will reportedly continue his current duties until he receives agrément or consent from the U.S. government, which usually takes about four to six weeks after receiving the request.