Yoon Pledges to Enhance Solidarity with Indonesia in High-Tech Field

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi on Thursday and discussed cooperation between the two nations.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing that Yoon met with the Indonesian top diplomat at the presidential office in Seoul.In the meeting, Yoon reportedly said that he is pleased to see the two nations deepening cooperation in investment and infrastructure following Indonesian President Joko Widodo's visit to South Korea and Yoon's visit to Indonesia last year.President Yoon said that the Seoul government will provide active support to strengthen strategic solidarity between the two nations in the high-tech field by expanding investment by local companies in key industries such as electric vehicles, batteries, petrochemicals, and steel.The president expressed hope that more South Korean companies will participate in projects related to Indonesia's capital relocation.The Indonesian foreign minister delivered a handwritten letter from President Widodo, who expressed hope to strengthen future-oriented cooperation between the two countries, which established formal diplomatic relations in 1990.The minister is in Seoul to attend the Indo-Pacific Regional Meeting of the second Summit for Democracy and the fourth South Korea-Indonesia foreign ministers' joint committee.