Kishida Says May 7-8 Visit to S. Korea in Process of Coordination

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly said on Monday that coordination for his visit to South Korea on Sunday and Monday is under way.According to Japan's Kyodo News and NHK, Kishida made the remarks to reporters in Ghana, where he is currently on an official visit, as he discussed what will be his first trip to South Korea since taking office in October 2021.Kishida reportedly said that the trip will be a good opportunity for a frank exchange of opinions on the acceleration of Korea-Japan relations and the rapidly changing international situation based on a relationship of deep trust between the leaders.Kyodo said that Kishida expressed his desire to spur “shuttle diplomacy,” referring to reciprocal visits by the leaders of the two nations, after agreeing with President Yoon Suk Yeol to resume the diplomatic exchanges during the South Korean leader’s trip to Japan in March.The last visit to South Korea by a Japanese premier was in February 2018, when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.In terms of shuttle diplomacy, it will be the first visit since October 2011, when Yoshihiko Noda visited Seoul for a summit with President Lee Myung-bak.