Choo: S. Korea-US Summit Follow-up Measures to Focus on 10 Areas

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho said that the government will push for follow-up measures focused on ten areas to swiftly make visible the outcomes of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the U.S. last month.Choo made the remark while presiding over a meeting of economy-related ministers at the government complex in Seoul on Monday, where he highlighted the ramifications of the summit and agreements made towards the joint prosperity of the two countries and their future generations.He assessed that the president’s visit to the U.S. also laid the firm groundwork for the two countries to forge an alliance on state-of-the-art technologies, as well as in cultural spheres.The minister particularly emphasized follow-up steps regarding the semiconductor sector, saying that the government will seek cooperation projects on several promising semiconductor areas and the creation of a private-public cooperation forum to lay the foundation for the world’s top alliance on chips.Meanwhile, regarding the two controversial U.S. bills, Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS Act, Choo said Seoul will seek continuous discussion with Washington based on their agreement to ease South Korean companies’ burdens and reduce uncertainty.