North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui pledged a firm willingness to further develop traditional and friendly relations with China as Beijing's new Ambassador to Pyongyang Wang Yajun made a courtesy call on Monday.According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, the two officials expressed a firm stance for such development by upholding "noble intentions" of the two countries' parties and heads of state.Wang, who was appointed Beijing's top diplomat in Pyongyang in February 2021, was able to begin his official duty last month following the lifting of the North's pandemic lockdowns.In the wake of tightened global sanctions over its nuclear and missile programs, and stalled denuclearization talks with W​ashington, Pyongyang has been seeking to enhance ties with its traditional ally and benefactor Beijing.