Sullivan: Trilateral Summit with S. Korea, Japan Matter of Scheduling

Written: 2023-05-18 08:19:56Updated: 2023-05-18 10:03:47

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday that President Joe Biden will try to hold a trilateral summit with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts during the Group of Seven(G7) Summit in Japan.

Sullivan made the remark as he responded to a question about the possibility of a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Japan for the G7 gathering.

Sullivan said that the three-way meeting is down to scheduling, noting that there is goodwill on all sides to bring it about.

He said that if the U.S. side can find time in a dense itinerary, it will try to arrange the trilateral meeting but currently there is nothing to confirm.

The security adviser said that the G7 is likely to release a statement that expresses concern about China's economic coercion and some kind of engagement between G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected during the summit.
