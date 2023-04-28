Menu Content

Korean
English

International

Nominee for N. Korean Human Rights Envoy Vows Accountability Efforts

Written: 2023-05-18 08:53:03Updated: 2023-05-18 10:14:03

Nominee for N. Korean Human Rights Envoy Vows Accountability Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights said on Wednesday that she will work to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in North Korea.

Julie Turner made the remarks during her confirmation hearing of the Senate foreign affairs committee.

The nominee said that, if appointed, she will seek to reinvigorate accountability efforts at the UN, and prioritize efforts to resume public briefings on the human rights situation in the North at the UN Security Council.

Turner said that the human rights situation in the North is one of the most protracted human rights crises in the world and that the regime's human rights violations and abuses are inextricably linked to its weapons programs, which are funded through the exploitation and abuse of the North Korean people.

The nominee said that she will work with partners and allies, including South Korea, to re-energize international efforts to promote human rights and increase access to uncensored information in the North.
