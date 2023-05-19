Yoon to Meet with Korean Victims of Hiroshima Atomic Bomb

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of North Korean defectors who crossed the de facto maritime border on a fishing boat earlier this month testified that they were driven by an aversion to the political system and stringent COVID-19 controls.According to the National Intelligence Service(NIS) on Friday, the defectors had longed for a life in South Korea after watching television programs from the country.The state spy agency said that the group of around ten people claims that its members are related by marriage, but kept their identities confidential due to concerns over their safety and that of their families back in the North.In accordance with the laws on the North Korean people's freedom to self-determination, Seoul is providing protection while conducting an investigation.Once authorities wrap up their probe, the group is expected to be transferred to the state settlement support center for a 12-week acclimation course.