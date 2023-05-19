Doctors Oppose Online Treatment for Juvenile First-Time Patients

Photo : KBS News

Doctors and pharmacists are opposing a portion of the government's planned trial run of virtual medical treatment next month.In a joint statement on Friday, four organizations including the Korean Medical Association, the Korean Hospital Association and the Korean Pharmaceutical Association opposed online treatment for first-time patients in their teens or younger during nighttime hours or on holidays.They stated that children require face-to-face consultations due to the lack of the requisite verbal communication skills. As such, they expressed deep concern over the government’s decision to conduct the trial run without sufficient discussion with the medical community.The medical specialists argued that “untact” treatment does not guarantee the same level of safety and efficacy as the proven, traditional method of in-person hospital visits, and therefore should only serve as a supplementary option.The groups said the trial run must only proceed after sufficient discussions.The government and the ruling party announced plans earlier this week to allow online treatment for patients seeing their doctors for the second time, with first time treatment allowed in exceptional cases of infectious diseases or patients with limited mobility.