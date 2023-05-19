Leaders of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold 3-Way Meeting on Margins of G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to hold a trilateral meeting on Sunday on the margins of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.The meeting of President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden is the first since their three-way talks in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh in November of last year.The discussions are expected to cover North Korea's advancing nuclear and missile threats, supply chain instabilities, the energy crisis and other challenges of shared concern.The possibility of talks on the real-time sharing of warning data on the North’s missile activities as agreed in the last meeting of the three leaders is of particular interest.Meanwhile, an unnamed senior official in the Biden administration said Washington and its two allies are expected to seek ways to bolster their military cooperation through improved interoperability and readiness posture.They will also likely exchange views on jointly responding to Beijing's escalating economic pressures.