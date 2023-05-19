Yoon to Meet with Ukrainian Leader on Sidelines of G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time Sunday afternoon on the margins of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit in Japan's Hiroshima.The meeting comes at the request of the Ukrainian president, who arrived on Saturday to seek support from the world leaders attending the multilateral forum for his war-ravaged country.The leaders are expected to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as discuss South Korea's non-military aid to the war-torn nation and participation in reconstruction.Asked by reporters about Ukraine's request for South Korea's provision of lethal weapons, a high-ranking official from Yoon's office said that while Kyiv can make the same request to all countries, Seoul will make a decision after considering its principles and existing restrictions.Last week, Yoon met with Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, who visited Seoul as her husband's special envoy.