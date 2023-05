Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is reportedly proceeding with the transfer of hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds to Ukraine in its war against Russia.The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) said on Wednesday that South Korea and the U.S. reached a secret agreement under which artillery shells will be transferred to the U.S., which will then send them to Ukraine.The South Korean government and the White House both refused to comment on the report.The U.S. Department of Defense also reportedly refused to comment on how the artillery shells are to be transferred and when it will be completed, but acknowledged that Washington had been in consultations with Seoul on the purchase of artillery shells.