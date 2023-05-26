Menu Content

Top Office Denies Japanese Media Report about Yoon Visiting Ukraine

Written: 2023-05-26 13:36:45Updated: 2023-05-26 18:13:55

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has dismissed a Japanese media report that President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to visit Ukraine around July.

A senior official of the top office told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency on Friday that no such plans are being considered despite reports from Japan's Tokyo Broadcasting System(TBS) to the contrary.

The official said South Korea and Ukraine are communicating sufficiently, adding that a presidential visit may be possible only when there is a qualitative change in Seoul’s support toward Ukraine, while also mentioning that such a visit imparts numerous risks.

Friday’s refute is the second from the top office pertaining to a TBS report quoting multiple Japanese government officials as saying that Yoon is considering taking part in the NATO Summit set to be held in Lithuania in July and is likely to visit Ukraine around that time.

Shortly after the report came out, a key official from Yoon's office told reporters that the claim is inaccurate.
