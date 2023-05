Photo : YONHAP News

A National Security Council(NSC) standing committee meeting was convened on Monday, following the North's notification of a planned satellite launch.At the meeting presided over by National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong, the National Security Office briefed President Yoon Suk Yeol on the planned launch and discussed response measures.Through a press release issued following the meeting, the National Security Office said the government is closely following up on the situation, and that an official statement would be made through the foreign ministry.Foreign Minister Park Jin, Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, and NIS Director Kim Kyou-hyun, among others, took part in Monday's meeting.Earlier in the day, it was reported that North Korea notified Japan of its plans to launch a satellite between Wednesday and June 11.