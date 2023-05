Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry on Monday warned the North of its planned satellite launch, saying it is an illegal act.The ministry revealed its stance after the regime announced plans to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11.The foreign ministry said that the launch of the satellite is a serious breach of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions banning any North Korean launch utilizing ballistic missile technology, which cannot be justified in any way.The ministry warned Pyongyang such a launch would threaten peace in the region and urged the regime to immediately cancel its plans, stressing that should the North proceed with the launch, it will face consequences.The ministry also mentioned that South Korea would firmly respond to the North's provocations through cooperation with the international community, based on close coordination between South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.