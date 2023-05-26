Police Raid Home of MBC Reporter over Leak of Justice Minister’s Info

Photo : YONHAP News

Police raided locations linked to a local journalist surnamed Lim over accusations of leaking the personal information of justice minister Han Dong-hoon.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday began a search and seizure covering the MBC reporter's residence, vehicle and mobile phone to obtain related evidence, as well as the National Assembly secretariat to confirm the route of the leak.Last month, independent Gangseo District councilor Kim Min-seok filed a complaint with the police after an unidentified individual handed over leaked documents concerning the resident registration of the minister's family as well as their real estate contract.The police suspect that the documents were leaked after they were submitted to parliament ahead of Han's confirmation hearing last April, and that Lim may be involved in the leak.Police also faced off with MBC's labor union for about two hours before leaving as they attempted to raid the broadcaster's premises. In a statement, the union said it is excessive to raid MBC's newsroom over an individual's alleged personal information leak.The union cast concern over a retaliatory probe as Lim faces separate defamation charges for a report last September that included captions appearing to show President Yoon Suk Yeol making crude remarks about U.S. President Joe Biden and Congress during a visit to New York.