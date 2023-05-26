Menu Content

New COVID-19 Cases at 24,411

Written: 2023-05-31 10:07:37Updated: 2023-05-31 10:29:12

Photo : YONHAP News

New daily COVID-19 cases registered in the 24-thousands on Wednesday, a day before the disease is downgraded to an endemic.

The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that 24-thousand-411 infections were reported throughout Tuesday, including 48 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 31 million-703-thousand.

The figure rose by over ten-thousand from a day ago due to increased testing after the weekend and Monday, a substitute holiday for Buddha's Birthday. It also rose by about 15-hundred from a week ago, but decreased by 17-hundred from two weeks ago.

The daily average for the past week was tallied at 15-thousand-905.

The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care dropped by seven from a day ago to 169.

The death toll climbed by 17 to stand at 34-thousand-784, with the overall fatality rate remaining at zero-point-11 percent.

In conjunction with the classification downgrade, the government will release COVID-19 caseloads and related data on a weekly basis from Thursday.
