Defense Ministers of S. Korea, China Hold Talks in Singapore

Photo : KBS News

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup held talks with his Chinese counterpart on Saturday in Singapore and called for Beijing's "constructive" role in the denuclearization of North Korea and peace on the Korean Peninsula.Lee held talks with China's Defense Minister and a State Councilor, Li Shangfu, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.After the talks, Lee told reporters that the two sides had a significantly meaningful and constructive dialogue, adding that they agreed to constructively develop bilateral relations based on mutual respect and mutual benefit.Lee said that he emphasized China's constructive role for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and China shares the view.Seoul’s Defense Ministry said that the two ministers discussed the recent security situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, defense exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.In addition, the two sides agreed to resume mutual visits of high-level officials and a strategic dialogue and to revise a memorandum of understanding to expand bilateral defense cooperation.