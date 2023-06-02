S. Korea Voices Regret for N. Korea’s Threat to Withhold Launch Notice

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has expressed regret over North Korea’s threat to withhold prior notice of a rocket launch from the UN’s International Maritime Organization(IMO) before attempting to send up its military space satellite.Speaking at a regular briefing on Monday, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam lamented the shift in North Korea’s attitude away from international norms and common sense as disappointing.He called for the North to choose the right path for the future, stressing that its current approach further isolates the regime from the international community and intensifies the pain of its people.With regard to a possible second launch in the future, Koo said the ministry as well as other related agencies were monitoring the situation.On Sunday, the North condemned the IMO for adopting a resolution denouncing its rocket launch and hinted that it may not notify the organization of future launches following a botched attempt to launch what it claimed to be a satellite-carrying rocket last week.