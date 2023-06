Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee attended the burial ceremony of a Korean War soldier at the Seoul National Cemetery on Memorial Day.The ceremony on Tuesday interred ​Private First Class Kim Bong-hak, who was killed in action during the Battle of Bloody Ridge in September 1951. His remains were first discovered in 2011 and were identified through DNA testing this February.The remains were buried next to his younger brother, Kim Seong-hak, whose body was found immediately after his death in the war in December 1950 and was laid to rest in the national cemetery a decade later.Referred to by the defense ministry as “the patriotic brothers,” the fraternal tomb marks the third of its kind with brothers buried side by side.President Yoon said the two are reunited after 73 years and promised to search for the remains of numerous other war dead who have yet to be found.