PPP Elects New Supreme Council Member

Written: 2023-06-09 15:31:29Updated: 2023-06-09 15:37:15

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) elected a new member to its Supreme Council on Friday following the resignation of scandal-ridden Rep. Tae Yong-ho last month.

Taking Tae's place as the new member of the top decision-making body is Kim Ga-ram, the party's youth spokesperson.

Kim won 64-point-seven percent of votes cast in a phone survey on Friday with a 65-percent response rate among the 828 members of the party's National Committee, with candidates Lee Jong-bae and Cheon Kang-jung garnering 135 and 23 votes, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Kim said the PPP had a chaotic period last year that he believes stemmed not from ideological or philosophical differences but a generational conflict, vowing as a person in his 40s to bridge the gap between younger and older lawmakers.
