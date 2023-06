Photo : YONHAP News

China has confirmed North Korea’s participation in the Asian Games to be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September.The General Administration of Sport of China and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee said in a press conference on Wednesday that all 45 national and regional Olympic committees in Asia have registered for the event, which includes the North.Last month, Japan’s Kyodo News said that North Korea registered a 200-deep delegation for the Asian Games, but Wednesday’s announcement was the first official confirmation by the host country.The North has not participated in international sport events since the outbreak of COVID-19.The 19th Asian Games are set to open in 100 days in the eastern Chinese city from September 23 to October 8.