Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday.Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are analyzing the details of the launch, including the type of the missile and the range.Right before the launch, North Korea condemned South Korea’s live fire drills with the U.S. in a statement issued in the name of its defense ministry spokesperson.In the statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency, Pyongyang warned that its forces will sternly respond to any kind of protests or provocations by enemies.The latest missile provocation came 63 days after the North test-fired a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile on April 13.North Korea also launched what it claimed to be a space launch vehicle for its first military spy satellite on May 31, which ended in failure.