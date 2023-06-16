Japanese Fisheries Group Opposes Release of Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan's National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives has voted against the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant as Tokyo gears up to release it this summer.According to The Asahi Shimbun on Thursday, the federation adopted a special resolution opposing the release of the treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean.This is the fourth year in a row that the body issued a special resolution expressing opposition.The federation positively evaluated the Japanese government's establishment of a fund of 50 billion yen, or around 350 million U.S. dollars, to support fishermen and safety briefings in an effort to build trust.However, they pointed out that those in the fisheries industry cannot shake the anxiety over the unprecedented release of treated nuclear wastewater into the ocean and their stance against it remains unchanged.The chairman, Masanobu Sakamoto, was scheduled to meet with Japanese economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura in the afternoon to deliver the resolution.