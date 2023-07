Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Air Force has upgraded its missile defense operations center in light of North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.The Air Force is set to host a ceremony at the Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province on Friday marking the launch of the Korea Air and Missile Defense(KAMD) Operation Center, previously the Korea Theater Missile Operations Cell(KTMO-Cell).In a bid to enable a more swift and effective response to the North’s ballistic missile threats, the capability upgrade of the KTMO-Cell was carried out in April, followed by two months of stabilization and preparations for operation.The new center will fulfill key tasks as the only command and control system of the KAMD, a key pillar of the nation's three-pronged defense system, including the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation as well as the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform.