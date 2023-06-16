N. Korea Has No Intent to Review Cross-Border Visit by Hyundai Group Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it has no intention to review plans considered by the chief of South Korea's Hyundai Group to visit the North's Geumgang Mountain next month to hold a memorial service for her late husband and former chairman of the group.According to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim Song-il, a foreign ministry director general, made it clear in a Saturday statement that the Northhas not been informed about any South Korean figure's proposed visit and that it has no knowledge of it and no intent to review the matter.The official said it is government policy not to permit the entry of South Korean nationals and stressed the Geumgang tourist district is part of North Korean territory and the Korea Asia-Pacific Peace Committee has no authority over matters related to entry into the regime. The official added this principle will remain unchanged.Earlier, Hyun Jeong-eun, chairwoman of Hyundai Group, which operated tours to the North's scenic mountain in the past, notified Seoul's unification ministry of plans to contact officials at the North Korean committee to realize a cross-border visit in August to mark the 20th anniversary of her husband Chung Mong-hun's passing.Pyongyang's swift rejection came even before Seoul accepted the chairwoman's request. The unification ministry expressed deep regret over the North's unilateral refusal of a visit that was purely meant for a memorial event.The ministry said relevant agencies are reviewing Hyundai's request and the case will be handled in consideration of North Korea's latest announcement, likely indicating the request will be turned down.