Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s disaster relief team has left for Canada to help the North American nation deal with raging wildfires across the country.The team is comprised of 151 workers from the Foreign Ministry, Fire and Forestry authorities and the Korea International Cooperation Agency.The team will support Canadian fire authorities for 30 days until August 3 in the province of Quebec.The wildfires have scorched about eight-point-eight million hectares across Canada since the start of the year, surpassing the previous annual record from 1989.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry expects the activities of the emergency relief team to contribute to the development of bilateral relations with Canada, which fought in the Korean War alongside soldiers from other United Nations member states.