Culture Center to Screen 14 Korean Films during New York Asian Film Festival

The Korean Cultural Center in New York will co-host a special Korean film screening as part of the 2023 New York Asian Film Festival from July 14 to the 30.Jointly hosted by the New York Asian Film Foundation and the Film at Lincoln Center and sponsored by the Korean Film Council, the event will showcase 14 feature-length and short films at the Walter Reade Theater in New York and the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, New Jersey.The opener in the lineup is "Killing Romance" starring actor Lee Sun-kyun and actress Lee Ha-nee while "Dream" directed by Lee Byeong-heon is invited as the centerpiece film. Actress Lee will receive the "best from the east award."Founded in 2002, the New York Asian Film Festival introduces some 60 Asian titles of various genres.Meanwhile, according to the Korean Cultural Center, a free screening of the 2006 hit Korean monster flick "The Host" directed by Bong Joon-ho will take place at the Lincoln Center Damrosch Park on July 21 as part of a Korean Arts Week program.