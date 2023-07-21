Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Fall 15.2% in First 20 Days of July

Written: 2023-07-21 10:03:27Updated: 2023-07-21 10:08:10

Exports Fall 15.2% in First 20 Days of July

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports fell about 15 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Friday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 31-point-23 billion dollars in the cited period, down 15-point-two percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports also dropped by 15-point-two percent with the number of working days the same as last year at 15 and a half.

Exports of automobiles rose 27-point-nine percent, while semiconductors and petroleum products slipped 35-point-four percent and 48-point-seven percent on-year, respectively.

Outbound shipments to China and the United States fell 21-point-two percent and seven-point-three percent each, while exports to India and Hong Kong rose three-point-six percent and 21-point-one percent, respectively.

Imports dropped 28 percent on-year to 32-point-59 billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of one-point-36 billion dollars, smaller than the shortfall of one-point-62 billion dollars logged a month earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >