Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has appointed unification minister nominee Kim Young-ho as the new minister.The appointment on Friday comes after the rival political parties failed to meet the Thursday deadline for the adoption of Kim's confirmation hearing report following the president's second request.While the ruling People Power Party(PPP) had wanted both parties' opinions in the adopted report, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) refused to cooperate, taking issue with Kim's past hardline remarks about North Korea.The president is set to present the minister with his certificate of appointment later on Friday.