Scorching Heat to Continue into Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The scorching heat is continuing across the nation, with heat wave alerts in effect nationwide for the 13th day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs are expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius in Daegu, Gwangju, and Daejeon and 35 degrees in Seoul on Sunday, while the mercury is likely to slightly fall in the eastern parts of Gangwon Province to around 32 degrees.The sweltering heat is forecast to continue into Monday, with cloudy skies expected for most parts of the nation and passing showers for some regions.Many parts of the nation are likely to experience a tropical night as temperatures are expected to remain above 25 degrees Celsius between Sunday night and Monday morning, with 27 degrees forecast for Seoul during that time.Daytime highs are forecast to reach 28 to 35 degrees across the nation on Monday, similar to or slightly lower than Sunday.High tides are expected for Jeju Island, the southern and western coastal areas due to the influence of Typhoon Khanun, requiring extra caution for safety.