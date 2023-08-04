Typhoon Khanun to Hit Southern Coast Thurs., Move to Inland Areas

Photo : korea meteorological administration

Typhoon Khanun is expected to reach the country’s southern coast on Thursday afternoon and continue to move north to central inland areas.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said that the tropical storm, which is currently south of Japan’s Kyushu, will keep moving north and reach waters off South Korea’s southern coast early Thursday morning.The typhoon is forecast to make landfall Thursday afternoon before moving north to the inland areas of the central region. It is expected to move up to North Korea early Friday morning.As Khanun moves closer to the Korean Peninsula, the nation is likely to fall under the influence of the typhoon from Wednesday afternoon, with strong winds of 40 meters per second forecast for southern coastal areas.Winds with speeds of 30 meters per second are expected for Jeju Island, the southern coastal areas in South Jeolla and the inland areas of Gyeongsang Province.The KMA said that eastern parts of the nation are expected to see torrential rains on Wednesday and Thursday, with over 500 millimeters of rain forecast for eastern Gangwon Province and 400 millimeters for Gyeongsang Province.Western parts of Gangwon and Jeolla Province are expected to have 50 to 150 millimeters, while the capital region and Chungcheong Province are likely to see 50 to 100 millimeters.The KMA said that the typhoon, with a current atmospheric pressure of 970 hectopascals at its center and a maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second, is expected to remain “strong” or more when it reaches the country’s southern coast.