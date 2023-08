Photo : korea meteorological administration

The government has raised the crisis alert to the highest level in a four-tier scheme as Typhoon Khanun is moving north toward the Korean Peninsula.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters marked up the crisis alert level from “caution” to “serious” as of 5 p.m. Tuesday with the sixth typhoon of this year forecast to deal blows to the entire nation between Wednesday and Friday.The government also raised the emergency response level to the highest Level 3.The Korea Meteorological Administration has projected that Typhoon Khanun will pass through the peninsula after landing in southern coasts at around 10 a.m. Thursday.The weather agency forecast that the typhoon will bring, along with strong winds, rains of over 600 millimeters to the eastern parts of Gangwon Province and more than 300 millimeters of rain to the Gyeongsang provinces.