Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

KBS World Radio, South Korea's only multilingual international broadcaster airing content in eleven languages, will run special programming in celebration of the 70th anniversary of its foundation on Tuesday.A pre-recorded online K-pop concert special titled "Beyond Borders" is set to air on KBS World TV starting at 5 p.m., Korea time.The contents will be uploaded on KBS World Radio's official YouTube channel an hour later.Also on Tuesday, a program titled "Thanks to You" comprising congratulatory messages from KBS World Radio listeners from around the world and their stories will air in eleven languages.