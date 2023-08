Photo : KBS News

The government will set up a data center using domestically made artificial intelligence(AI) semiconductors to support the growth of new industries.The government revealed the plan during a meeting chaired by finance minister Choo Kyung-ho on ways to boost investment in emerging sectors.The government selected seven areas to receive such support, including AI semiconductors, urban air mobility(UAM), hydrogen, self-driving and batteries.To boost the competitiveness of domestic firms in the global AI semiconductor market, the government will set up a data center in Gwangju as well as in Gyeonggi Province’s Pangyo.In order to dominate UAM industries, the government will seek to build an exclusive communications network, beginning with the formation of a task force responsible for discovering frequencies that can be used for the transportation system.