Photo : YONHAP News

Parts of the nation are having showers on Sunday, with heavy rain forecast nationwide starting Tuesday.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Sunday that sudden showers will continue in inland areas until Monday, with up to 80 millimeters of rain forecast for Sunday and Monday.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are expected to pound some of the inland areas, accompanied by lightning and strong winds.The KMA said that heavy rains accompanied by gusts of wind and lightning are forecast for the capital region starting Tuesday, and most parts of the nation are expected to see rain from Wednesday.The KMA called for caution for the rain, as it is likely to continue for several days until Friday.