Rains Forecast for Central Region, Jeolla Province Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies are forecast for the nation on Tuesday, with rains expected for the central region, Jeolla Province and Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), 30 to 120 millimeters of rain is expected for the capital region until Wednesday, with heavy downpours of up to 150 millimeters likely to pound northern Gyeonggi Province.The inland areas of Gangwon Province, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island are expected to see 30 to 80 millimeters, with more than 120 millimeters of rain forecast to hit some areas.The western parts of Gyeongsang Province are likely to have 20 to 60 millimeters, while the eastern parts of the province and eastern coastal areas in Gangwon Province are expected to see five to 30 millimeters.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are expected to hit inland parts of the central region on Tuesday.Afternoon highs are expected to reach 29 to 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.