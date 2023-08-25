Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Cloudy Skies to Bring Rains across Nation Monday, Tuesday

Written: 2023-08-28 09:29:21Updated: 2023-08-28 09:33:08

Cloudy Skies to Bring Rains across Nation Monday, Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies and rains are forecast for the nation on Monday, with heavy rains expected for the capital region and southern coastal areas on Tuesday.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 20 to 80 millimeters of rain is expected for the central and southern regions until Tuesday, with heavy downpours of over 100 millimeters likely to hit northern Gyeonggi, the northern parts of western Gangwon Province, southern coastal areas and Mount Jiri.

Jeolla Province and Jeju Island are expected to see ten to 60 millimeters, while the mountainous areas of Jeju are likely to have more than 80 millimeters.

Torrential rains of 30 millimeters per hour are expected to pound the southern coastal areas and Mount Jiri between Tuesday morning and afternoon before hitting the capital region and the western parts of Gangwon Province between Tuesday afternoon and night.

The rain will be accompanied by thunder, lighting and strong winds in some regions.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach 23 to 32 degrees Celsius on Monday, similar to or slightly lower than Sunday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >