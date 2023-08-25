New KCC Chief Pledges Reforms to Restore Trust in Public Broadcasters

Photo : YONHAP News

The new head of the state broadcasting watchdog has pledged to restore trust in public broadcasters through the choice and judgment of the people.In his inaugural speech on Monday, Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chair Lee Dong-kwan said he plans to fundamentally reform the structure and nature of public broadcasters that have practically wielded absolute power.Lee said public broadcasters have benefited from various advantages that come with commercial operation and legal monopoly structures while displaying political bias, disseminating fake news and causing a national schism.Emphasizing that with guaranteed freedom of the press comes responsibility, the KCC chief said he plans to assign public responsibility to the broadcasters through reforms that will cover service, resources and personnel structure.He promised to introduce legislation and mechanisms designed to assign social responsibility to web portals that fulfill a considerable portion of journalistic functions and roles.Calling the spread of fake news through portals and social media a fundamental threat to democracy, Lee pledged to take stern legal action against those who produce and distribute falsehoods.