Rains to Continue across Nation Tuesday, Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Cloudy skies and rains are forecast for the nation on Tuesday and Wednesday, with heavy downpours expected in some regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 50 to 120 millimeters of rain is expected for the southern regions until Wednesday, with heavy downpours of over 150 millimeters likely to hit eastern South Jeolla and western South Gyeongsang provinces.Jeju Island is expected to see 30 to 100 millimeters, while Seoul and the central region are likely to have 30 to 80 millimeters, with over 100 millimeters forecast for northern Gyeonggi and the northern parts of western Gangwon Province.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are expected to pound Jeju and southern regions on Tuesday, with rains of 30 millimeters per hour forecast for the central region.The rain will be accompanied by strong winds in coastal and mountain areas in Gangwon Province.Afternoon highs are expected to reach 25 to 31 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, similar to or slightly higher than Monday.