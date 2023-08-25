Rains to Continue Wed. with Heavy Downpours for Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is forecast for most parts of the nation on Wednesday, with heavy downpours expected in southern regions and Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, 50 to 120 millimeters of rain is expected for Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang Province until Thursday, with heavy downpours of over 150 millimeters likely to hit some regions.Daegu as well as North Gyeongsang and Jeolla provinces are expected to see 30 to 100 millimeters, with some regions likely to have more than 120 millimeters.The Chungcheong provinces are forecast to have 20 to 80 millimeters, while the capital region and Gangwon Province are likely to see five to 50 millimeters.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are expected to pound Jeolla Province until Wednesday afternoon, while Gyeongsang Province and Jeju will be soaked until Wednesday night.The rain will let up between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the central region, but continue into Thursday in southern regions and Jeju.Afternoon highs are expected to reach 23 to 30 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, similar to or slightly lower than Tuesday.