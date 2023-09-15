Rain, Gusty Winds Forecast Nationwide over Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain and gusty winds are forecast nationwide this weekend with some areas expected to see 20 to 40 millimeters per hour accompanied by thunder and lightning.Saturday will start off with sporadic showers which will turn to heavy downpours in the afternoon in many parts of the country.On Sunday, the rain will mostly let up in the afternoon but continue into the evening on Jeju Island and through Monday morning in the Gyeongsang Provinces.Heavy downpours of 50 millimeters per hour are expected from late Saturday to Sunday in west coast Jeolla Province, near Jiri Mountain and southern coastal areas.Saturday daytime highs will range from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius. Temperatures will be similar on Sunday but southern regions may get warmer on Monday with the mercury topping 30 degrees.The Korea Meteorological Administration has also cautioned against maritime accidents involving high waves this weekend and called for road safety for drivers in the mountains of Gangwon and inland Chungcheong areas due to thick fog.