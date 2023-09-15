Public Inconvenience Continues as Railway Workers' Strike Enters 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Major train stations continued to witness public inconveniences on Sunday as the unionized rail workers’ general strike entered its fourth day.The transport ministry estimated that train operations were running at 80-point-one percent of normal capacity as of 9 a.m. Sunday.The operation rate of high-speed KTX trains stood at 76-point-five percent, the rate of subways in the capital region is at 83-point-eight percent and freight trains are running at 47-point-four percent.The four-day walkout began Thursday and will last until 9 a.m. on Monday.The union is demanding that the high-speed KTX trains be allowed access to Seoul's Suseo Station, which serves as the starting station for the Super Rapid Train, another high-speed train service. Unionists are also calling for the implementation of four-group, two-shift schedules.Korea Railroad, the state-run rail operator, plans to resume six KTX train operations on the Gyeongbu Line for Sunday, which it earlier suspended due to the strike.An official at the company pledged to make use of all available resources to help restore normal services and minimize inconvenience, and asked the public to check the Korea Railroad website for updates.