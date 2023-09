Photo : YONHAP News

Major historical sites will remain open during the Chuseok holiday which starts on Thursday.The Cultural Heritage Administration said on Tuesday that admission will be free at the four major royal palaces in Seoul, including Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong palaces, as well as the Jongmyo Shrine, the Joseon Dynasty royal tombs and the relics of King Sejong.Gyeongbok Palace, which is usually closed on Tuesdays, will be open next Tuesday when the nation will mark National Foundation Day.The three other royal palaces in Seoul and the relics of King Sejong, which usually close on Mondays, will also be open next Monday.On the first day of the holidays on Thursday, forest trails at eight royal tombs of the Joseon Dynasty will also be open, including those in Guri and Namyangju in Gyeonggi Province as well as in Seoul, Gangneung and Paju.