‘Simple Mode’ Expanding from Bank Apps to Savings Banks, Credit Cards

Photo : YONHAP News

The "Simple mode" or "senior mode" feature in banking apps that increases the font size and organizes the screen with frequently used functions will be expanded to other financial industry apps.The Financial Services Commission, the Financial Supervisory Service and financial associations on Thursday held a task force meeting on “Financial App Simple Mode Activation” and discussed ways to expand the mode in the banking industry to include savings banks, credit unions, credit card companies, insurance companies and securities companies.The move comes as financial authorities in February 2022, released guidelines for senior-friendly mobile financial apps to improve financial accessibility for senior citizens or those less tech savvy.Accordingly, senior mode was launched by 18 domestic banks as of June 2023, with data showing that over ten-point-three percent of financial app users were 60 or older.Among those using senior mode at six banks that launched such service, 27-point-four percent were 60 or older, 45-point-two percent were in their 40s and 50s, and 25-point-six percent of the users were in their 20s or 30s.