Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the country will see sporadic rain on Saturday with possible hail forecast in some central regions and inland areas of North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Province.The rain will mostly taper off by late night but will continue through early Sunday in southeastern Gyeonggi and western Gangwon Province.Cloudy skies are forecast nationwide Sunday with gusty winds of over 15 meters per second expected through Monday on the west coast, in eastern Gangwon, North Gyeongsang and Jeju Island.Sunday morning lows will be similar to Saturday or slightly lower, ranging from nine to 15 degrees Celsius including 12 in Seoul.Daytime highs will be similar or slightly higher ranging from 19 to 23 degrees including 21 in the capital.