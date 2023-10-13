S. Korea Confirms Its 1st Ever Case of Lumpy Skin Disease

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s first case of lumpy skin disease(LSD), a viral disease that affects cattle, was reported on Friday.The agriculture ministry said the disease was confirmed at a Korean native Hanwoo cattle farm in Seosan City, South Chungcheong Province.In line with emergency guidelines, the ministry elevated the crisis alert level to “serious,” or the highest level in a four-tier scheme.The ministry said the case was confirmed after the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency carried out close examination upon the discovery of skin lesions on four cows on Thursday.To prevent the spread of the disease, the ministry sent an initial response team and an epidemiological survey team to the farm for disinfection and containment while issuing a nationwide movement ban on cow farms, feed factories and slaughterhouses for 48 hours from 2 p.m. Friday.The ministry plans to cull some 40 cows in the infected farm in accordance with emergency guidelines.LSD, a highly transmissible viral disease, is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes and causes fever and skin nodules. It has a fatality rate of below ten percent and does not affect humans.The government is currently discussing countermeasures, including the scope of vaccination based on some 500-thousand vaccines it had secured in advance for emergencies.